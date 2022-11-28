Zion woman shot to death early Sunday in Waukegan
Updated 11/28/2022 7:58 PM
Waukegan police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Zion woman found lying in the road early Sunday morning on the 500 block of May Street.
Siedah Micken died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy performed Monday by the Lake County coroner's office.
First responders found Mickens about 1 a.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead in an emergency room, officials said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Waukegan Police Department's tip line at (847) 360-9001. Information can be shared anonymously via Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.
