 

Tow-truck driver sentenced to 50 years for I-88 shooting

  • Anthony Tillmon

    Anthony Tillmon

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 11/28/2022 6:01 PM

A tow-truck driver who shot another motorist on I-88 near Oak Brook five years ago in a "road rage" attack was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison.

Anthony Tillmon, 40, of Lansing fired four shots at Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Florida, who was driving a semitrailer truck on April 21, 2017.

 

Authorities said the two men got into a dispute when Munoz cut Tillman off as both were driving east on I-88. Near the I-294 interchange, Tillmon pulled up alongside the driver's side of Munoz's truck and fired four shots from a handgun before driving back to Lansing.

Munoz was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

Authorities used tollway surveillance videos and I-PASS data to find the truck and identify Tillmon. He turned himself in to police on April 25, 2017.

In May, DuPage County Judge John Kinsella convicted Anthony Tillmon, 39, after a five-day trial.

Tillmon has been in jail on $3 million bail since his arrest and will receive credit for his time served. He must serve 100% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

"This senseless loss of life drastically changed the lives of Eduardo's family and friends, who are now left with only their memories of Eduardo to see them through their days," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Tow-truck driver convicted of murder for 2017 shooting on I-88
Related Article
Tow-truck driver convicted of murder for 2017 shooting on I-88
 
Gunman in fatal I-88 shooting near Oak Brook mulls self-defense strategy
Related Article
Gunman in fatal I-88 shooting near Oak Brook mulls self-defense strategy
 
Police: Road rage led to fatal shooting on Reagan Tollway in Oak Brook
Related Article
Police: Road rage led to fatal shooting on Reagan Tollway in Oak Brook
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 