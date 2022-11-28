Tow-truck driver sentenced to 50 years for I-88 shooting

A tow-truck driver who shot another motorist on I-88 near Oak Brook five years ago in a "road rage" attack was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison.

Anthony Tillmon, 40, of Lansing fired four shots at Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Florida, who was driving a semitrailer truck on April 21, 2017.

Authorities said the two men got into a dispute when Munoz cut Tillman off as both were driving east on I-88. Near the I-294 interchange, Tillmon pulled up alongside the driver's side of Munoz's truck and fired four shots from a handgun before driving back to Lansing.

Munoz was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

Authorities used tollway surveillance videos and I-PASS data to find the truck and identify Tillmon. He turned himself in to police on April 25, 2017.

In May, DuPage County Judge John Kinsella convicted Anthony Tillmon, 39, after a five-day trial.

Tillmon has been in jail on $3 million bail since his arrest and will receive credit for his time served. He must serve 100% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

"This senseless loss of life drastically changed the lives of Eduardo's family and friends, who are now left with only their memories of Eduardo to see them through their days," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.