Tim Degnan, former state senator and Daley adviser, dies at 82

Tim Degnan sought consensus between state and city officials to move Mayor Richard M. Daley's agenda forward. He "really protected Daley's priorities," said political strategist David Axelrod. Chicago Sun-Times file photo

Tim Degnan, a former state senator and longtime top adviser to former Mayor Richard M. Daley, died last week at his home in Oak Brook. He was 82.

In a 1995 Sun-Times profile, Degnan was described as big-shouldered with a square jaw and a gravelly voice and looking like a character out of a John Wayne movie, chain smoking unfiltered cigarettes.

His understanding of the Chicago political machine allowed him to pierce beyond political noise and attack an issue with acute understanding, said David Axelrod, who served as adviser to President Barack Obama and was a strategist on six of Daley's mayoral campaigns.

