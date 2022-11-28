Teacher charged with sexually abusing kids at Elgin child care center

A teacher at an Elgin child care center has been charged with sexually abusing students over the past 14 years.

Frank R. Walaitis, 57, is being held on $200,000 bail at the Kane County jail.

He is charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The alleged abuse took place at The Learning Tree, 2325 Royal Blvd., Elgin, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Authorities allege that Walaitis abused two children younger than 13 between December 2008 and July 2022.

Walaitis is next due in court on Dec. 8.

The Kane County Child Advocacy Center investigated the case with aid from the Elgin Police Department.

Anyone with information about Walaitis is asked to call Investigator Nick Kozicki at the Child Advocacy Center at (630) 444-3184.

According to its website, The Learning Tree offers child care and preschool.