Senior living plan considered in Round Lake Beach

The Round Lake Beach planning and zoning commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to consider zoning variations for setbacks and parking for a proposed a senior living facility.

The meeting will be at village hall, 1937 North Municipal Way.

Oasis Senior Living is considering a project on a 4.6-acre vacant village-owned property on East Rollins Road, the future corner of Nicole Drive and Hook Road extended. The village has been in discussions with Oasis for more than six months.

Wetlands, property configuration and other concerns resulted in a plan where approval of variations would be necessary, according to the village.