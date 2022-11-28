Police searching for two men after Elmhurst bank robbery

Police are searching for these two men, who they say robbed a bank in Elmhurst on Monday afternoon. Courtesy of Elmhurst Police Department

This man is one of two who police say robbed an Elmhurst bank Monday afternoon. Courtesy Elmhurst Police Department

This man is one of two who police say robbed an Elmhurst bank Monday afternoon. Courtesy of Elmhurst Police Department

Elmhurst police are seeking the public's help to find two men they say robbed the Wintrust Bank at 115 W. Third St. on Monday afternoon.

Police officers arrived at the bank at 4:41 p.m. and learned that two men wearing hoodies had just fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators said one of the men gave a note demanding cash to the bank teller while the other man acted as a lookout. The men did not show a weapon, but police said the man who demanded the money implied he had one.

Investigators believe the two men then walked to a nearby alley south of Third Street between Addison and Larch avenues and may have left from there in a vehicle.

Police said one of the men is 20 to 30 years old, stands about 6 feet tall and has a medium build. He was wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black gloves, police said.

The other man was described as being 20 to 40 years old, also around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a blue medical-style mask.

The robbery is under investigation by Elmhurst police and the FBI. Officials asked anyone with information about the robbery to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.