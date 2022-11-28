Police: Driver suffered medical emergency before Des Plaines crash that killed two pedestrians

A 71-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency before his SUV veered off a Des Plaines roadway Sunday afternoon, striking and killing a father and his daughter before slamming into two buildings, police said Monday.

Kimberly Karsen, 42, of Arlington Heights, and Neal Greenfield, 80, of Skokie, had just left the L&L Snack Shop, 456 E. Northwest Highway, when the vehicle hit them then careened into the shop and a neighboring insurance office, police said.

Both were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver as Buncen Morales of Des Plaines. He also was taken to a hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening. Two children, a boy and a girl, in Morales' vehicle were not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no charges have been filed so far, police said.

According to police, Morales was driving a 2007 Honda SUV east on the 400 block of East Northwest Highway at 12:16 p.m. Sunday when it crossed the westbound lanes, left the roadway and struck the victims and the two buildings. The impact left shattered glass, dislodged bricks and other debris in front of the buildings, located across the street from the Cumberland Metra station.