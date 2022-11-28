Man who was killed in Waukegan strip mall shooting ID'd as North Chicago resident

Authorities have released the name of the person who was killed in a shooting at a Waukegan strip mall that also injured two others.

Tarren Gibson, 20, of North Chicago died Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County coroner's office, which performed the autopsy Monday.

Gibson and two other people were shot about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday while they were in the parking lot of the strip mall on the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road, Waukegan police said.

The other two victims -- a man in his 30s from North Chicago and a man in his 30s from Waukegan -- are in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Waukegan Police Department tip line at (847) 360-9001. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.