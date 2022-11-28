Lightfoot files paperwork to run for reelection
Updated 11/28/2022 3:30 PM
After turning in her nominating petitions Monday morning -- a stack of signatures nearly half as tall as she is -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot flexed a bit as she explained her decision to skip the chance to get her name on the bottom of the ballot, a position some believe offers an advantage.
"It's not about the last spot, the positioning on the ballot, as if you are an unknown and people don't know you. They know who I am. And our voters are going to find us," Lightfoot said. "So we wanted to get this done this morning, get our folks geared up and ready for the next leg of the journey. And I've actually got a city to run as well, so getting back to the business of the people."
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.