Lightfoot files paperwork to run for reelection

After turning in her nominating petitions Monday morning -- a stack of signatures nearly half as tall as she is -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot flexed a bit as she explained her decision to skip the chance to get her name on the bottom of the ballot, a position some believe offers an advantage.

"It's not about the last spot, the positioning on the ballot, as if you are an unknown and people don't know you. They know who I am. And our voters are going to find us," Lightfoot said. "So we wanted to get this done this morning, get our folks geared up and ready for the next leg of the journey. And I've actually got a city to run as well, so getting back to the business of the people."

