Learn how to make greeting cards at Des Plaines library
Updated 11/28/2022 10:55 AM
Learn how to make personal holiday greeting cards using Microsoft Word during a program Thursday at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.
The free program will run from 2 to 3 p.m. on the fourth floor. It's open to adults.
To register, visit calendar.dppl.org/events.
