Indicted Chicago Alderman Edward Burke won't run again
Updated 11/28/2022 6:15 PM
An extraordinary era in Chicago politics ended quietly on Monday -- and not in the way the city council dean once predicted.
Indicted Alderman Edward Burke chose not to seek reelection to a record 15th term -- including the 2-year term served after a special election to fill the vacancy created by his father's death -- in a ward dramatically redrawn to eliminate his most favorable precincts.
Instead, the 54th year that makes Burke the longest-serving council member in Chicago history will be his last.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
