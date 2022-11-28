Indicted Chicago Alderman Edward Burke won't run again

An extraordinary era in Chicago politics ended quietly on Monday -- and not in the way the city council dean once predicted.

Indicted Alderman Edward Burke chose not to seek reelection to a record 15th term -- including the 2-year term served after a special election to fill the vacancy created by his father's death -- in a ward dramatically redrawn to eliminate his most favorable precincts.

Instead, the 54th year that makes Burke the longest-serving council member in Chicago history will be his last.

