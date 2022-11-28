 

Aurora police receive federal grant for crisis intervention program

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/28/2022 3:15 PM

The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded a $294,657 grant to the Aurora police department's crisis intervention unit.

Police say the unit was created in 2020 to address a growing need for crisis intervention and mental health services. The unit seeks to identify people who would be better served by receiving mental health support in lieu of arrest.

 

The department plans to use the federal grant to enhance and extend the unit's co-response services.

"Our department is both humbled and grateful to have received such a substantial grant," Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in a written statement Monday. "This funding will have a significant impact in helping the Crisis Intervention Unit provide our community members in crisis with the resources they need."

The funding was provided by the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

