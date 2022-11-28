Arlington Heights teen snow shoveling program returns

Arlington Heights' Snow Shoveling Referral Program is back, giving teens in the community the chance to earn some extra spending money this winter while helping their neighbors.

The program connects teens 14 and older with Arlington Heights residents who are over age 60 or have a disability and need assistance clearing snow around their homes.

Participating teens are able to set their own prices. Those under 18 years old need parental consent to participate.

To apply online, visit arlingtonil.seamlessdocs.com/f/h9i46u1oog8n.