Two pedestrians killed when SUV goes off road, hits building in Des Plaines

Two pedestrians were killed Sunday when an SUV veered off the road and hit them before smashing through the front of an insurance office on Des Plaines' west side.

Des Plaines police said a 71-year-old man was driving the 2007 Honda SUV east on the 400 block of East Northwest Highway at 12:16 p.m. when it crossed the westbound lanes and hit a 42-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man.

The pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their identities were not disclosed Sunday.

The driver also was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, while his passengers, a girl and a boy, did not sustain serious injuries, according to police.

The impact left shattered glass, dislodged bricks and left other debris in front of the building, which sits across from the Cumberland Metra station. The damage extended to the neighboring building, home to the L&L Snack Shop.

A gas leak was reported in one of the buildings, police said, and the Des Plaines Fire Department was on the scene with Nicor to secure the area.

A witness said he had been eating in the snack shop when he saw glass shatter. He went outside and spotted the SUV against the building and two injured people.

A woman, he said, was pinned under the car, while the second person was near the vehicle.