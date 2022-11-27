 

Two pedestrians killed when SUV goes off road, hits building in Des Plaines

  • An SUV crashed struck and killed two pedestrians before slamming into a building housing an insurance office Sunday afternoon in Des Plaines.

      An SUV crashed struck and killed two pedestrians before slamming into a building housing an insurance office Sunday afternoon in Des Plaines. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • An SUV struck two pedestrians and smashed through the front of an insurance office in Des Plaines Sunday afternoon. Police said the pedestrians, a 42-year-old woman and 80-year-old man, were later pronounced dead.

      An SUV struck two pedestrians and smashed through the front of an insurance office in Des Plaines Sunday afternoon. Police said the pedestrians, a 42-year-old woman and 80-year-old man, were later pronounced dead. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • An SUV crashed struck and killed two pedestrians and slammed into a building housing an insurance office Sunday afternoon in Des Plaines.

      An SUV crashed struck and killed two pedestrians and slammed into a building housing an insurance office Sunday afternoon in Des Plaines. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters and police were on the scene Sunday afternoon after an SUV fatally struck two pedestrians and crashed into the front of an insurance office along Northwest Highway in Des Plaines.

      Firefighters and police were on the scene Sunday afternoon after an SUV fatally struck two pedestrians and crashed into the front of an insurance office along Northwest Highway in Des Plaines. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 11/27/2022 5:02 PM

Two pedestrians were killed Sunday when an SUV veered off the road and hit them before smashing through the front of an insurance office on Des Plaines' west side.

Des Plaines police said a 71-year-old man was driving the 2007 Honda SUV east on the 400 block of East Northwest Highway at 12:16 p.m. when it crossed the westbound lanes and hit a 42-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man.

 

The pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their identities were not disclosed Sunday.

The driver also was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, while his passengers, a girl and a boy, did not sustain serious injuries, according to police.

The impact left shattered glass, dislodged bricks and left other debris in front of the building, which sits across from the Cumberland Metra station. The damage extended to the neighboring building, home to the L&L Snack Shop.

A gas leak was reported in one of the buildings, police said, and the Des Plaines Fire Department was on the scene with Nicor to secure the area.

A witness said he had been eating in the snack shop when he saw glass shatter. He went outside and spotted the SUV against the building and two injured people.

A woman, he said, was pinned under the car, while the second person was near the vehicle.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 