 

SUV smashes into building in Des Plaines

  • An SUV crashed into a building housing an insurance office Sunday afternoon in Des Plaines. A witness reported seeing two people injured.

      An SUV crashed into a building housing an insurance office Sunday afternoon in Des Plaines. A witness reported seeing two people injured. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • An SUV smashed through the front of an insurance office in Des Plaines Sunday afternoon, leaving at least two people injured.

      An SUV smashed through the front of an insurance office in Des Plaines Sunday afternoon, leaving at least two people injured. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • An SUV crashed into a building housing an insurance office Sunday afternoon in Des Plaines. A witness reported seeing two people injured.

      An SUV crashed into a building housing an insurance office Sunday afternoon in Des Plaines. A witness reported seeing two people injured. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters and police were on the scene Sunday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the front of an insurance office along Northwest Highway.

      Firefighters and police were on the scene Sunday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the front of an insurance office along Northwest Highway. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 11/27/2022 2:53 PM

An SUV smashed through the front of an insurance office on Des Plaines's west side Sunday afternoon, leaving at least two people injured and shattered glass, dislodged bricks and building debris in its wake.

The crash occurred shortly after noon in the 400 block of East Northwest Highway, across from the Cumberland Metra station.

 

The impact left the vehicle wedged against the building, with its back door open and one tire off the ground. The damage extended to the neighboring building, home to the L&L Snack Shop. An odor of gas could be detected as well.

Des Plaines police and firefighters were on the scene, as were Prospect Heights firefighters and an official from the Des Plaines building department.

A witness said he had been eating in the snack shop at 12:15 p.m. when he saw glass shatter then went outside and spotted the SUV against the building and two people with apparent injuries.

One woman, he said, was pinned under the car, while another was near the vehicle.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 