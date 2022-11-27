SUV smashes into building in Des Plaines

An SUV smashed through the front of an insurance office on Des Plaines's west side Sunday afternoon, leaving at least two people injured and shattered glass, dislodged bricks and building debris in its wake.

The crash occurred shortly after noon in the 400 block of East Northwest Highway, across from the Cumberland Metra station.

The impact left the vehicle wedged against the building, with its back door open and one tire off the ground. The damage extended to the neighboring building, home to the L&L Snack Shop. An odor of gas could be detected as well.

Des Plaines police and firefighters were on the scene, as were Prospect Heights firefighters and an official from the Des Plaines building department.

A witness said he had been eating in the snack shop at 12:15 p.m. when he saw glass shatter then went outside and spotted the SUV against the building and two people with apparent injuries.

One woman, he said, was pinned under the car, while another was near the vehicle.