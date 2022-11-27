Santa lights up the night in Batavia

Jerry Thomas and the Batavia Community Band play Sunday during the Batavia Celebration of Lights Festival. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Michael Smith and his daughter, Elizabeth, 2, check out the lights up close after Batavia's holiday tree lighting Sunday. The family is from Batavia. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Santa Claus and Mayor Jeff Schielke flip the power switch to light the community tree during Batavia's Celebration of Lights Festival Sunday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Mayor Jeff Schielke and Santa Claus himself flipped the power switch Sunday evening, illuminating the community holiday tree during Batavia's Celebration of Lights Festival.

Santa joined the Batavia Community Band in a rendition of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" before heading inside to pose for photos and find out what kids want for Christmas.

The event also featured treats, numerous family photo op spots, wagon rides, a community singalong and a storytime presented by the Batavia Public Library.