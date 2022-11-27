Police: Speed 'major factor' in fatal Lake County crash Saturday

A Waukegan man was killed when the car he was driving veered into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV Saturday morning before striking a utility pole and a tree.

The fatal crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Sheridan Road in Waukegan, police said.

The driver, who police did not identify but said was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a Beach Park man in his 60s, and his two passengers, both Beach Park women in their 70s, did not require medical attention, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said the speed of the deceased driver's vehicle appears to be a major factor.