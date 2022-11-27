Park district entering snow-clearing agreement with Naperville Running Co.

The Naperville Park District is entering an eight-year snow-clearing agreement with Naperville Running Co.

Naperville Running Co. will support snow removal in south Naperville on a trail that extends from the Route 59 pedestrian bridge through Frontier Sports Complex, Ashbury Park and Ashbury Greenway to Naperville-Plainfield Road.

Under the agreement, park district personnel will clear the trail after a snowfall of 2 inches or more, and Naperville Running Co. will reimburse the park district for labor and materials.

For maps and information about the other trails cleared by the park district, visit napervilleparks.org/snowclearing. Unpaved trails at parks such as Knoch Knolls Park can be used for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing when conditions allow.