No injuries in Elgin house fire

There were no injuries in an Elgin house fire that resulted in $40,000 in property damage Sunday afternoon.

About 1:30 p.m., the Elgin Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the attic of a home on the 0-100 block of North Alfred Avenue. Crews were able to extinguish the fire six minutes after arriving, fire officials said in a news release.

No one was inside as the home was undergoing renovations. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.