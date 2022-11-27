No injuries in Elgin house fire
Updated 11/27/2022 9:57 PM
There were no injuries in an Elgin house fire that resulted in $40,000 in property damage Sunday afternoon.
About 1:30 p.m., the Elgin Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the attic of a home on the 0-100 block of North Alfred Avenue. Crews were able to extinguish the fire six minutes after arriving, fire officials said in a news release.
No one was inside as the home was undergoing renovations. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
