Hersey carolers bring sounds of the season to Prospect Heights library
Updated 11/27/2022 5:53 PM
The sounds of the season spread over stacks of books during an a cappella choral performance Sunday at the Prospect Heights Library,
Dressed in period costumes, the John Hersey High School Charles Dickens Carolers performed two half-hour sets of traditional holiday and madrigal music for library visitors, closing with a bouncy rendition of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
The group, under the direction of Sara Michael, also performed Friday at the annual Arlington Heights tree-lighting event.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.