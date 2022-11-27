 

Hersey carolers bring sounds of the season to Prospect Heights library

  • Seen through stacks of books, the John Hersey High School Charles Dickens Carolers perform a cappella holiday and madrigal music Sunday at the Prospect Heights Public Library.

  • Dressed in period costumes, the John Hersey High School Charles Dickens Carolers performed two sets of holiday and madrigal music Sunday at the Prospect Heights Public Library.

  • Senior Hailey Livesay performs Sunday with the John Hersey High School Charles Dickens Carolers at the Prospect Heights Public Library.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/27/2022 5:53 PM

The sounds of the season spread over stacks of books during an a cappella choral performance Sunday at the Prospect Heights Library,

Dressed in period costumes, the John Hersey High School Charles Dickens Carolers performed two half-hour sets of traditional holiday and madrigal music for library visitors, closing with a bouncy rendition of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

 

The group, under the direction of Sara Michael, also performed Friday at the annual Arlington Heights tree-lighting event.

