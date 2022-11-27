Hersey carolers bring sounds of the season to Prospect Heights library

Senior Hailey Livesay performs Sunday with the John Hersey High School Charles Dickens Carolers at the Prospect Heights Public Library. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Dressed in period costumes, the John Hersey High School Charles Dickens Carolers performed two sets of holiday and madrigal music Sunday at the Prospect Heights Public Library. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Seen through stacks of books, the John Hersey High School Charles Dickens Carolers perform a cappella holiday and madrigal music Sunday at the Prospect Heights Public Library. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The sounds of the season spread over stacks of books during an a cappella choral performance Sunday at the Prospect Heights Library,

Dressed in period costumes, the John Hersey High School Charles Dickens Carolers performed two half-hour sets of traditional holiday and madrigal music for library visitors, closing with a bouncy rendition of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

The group, under the direction of Sara Michael, also performed Friday at the annual Arlington Heights tree-lighting event.