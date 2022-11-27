 

Aurora Downtown to host Cocoa Crawl Dec. 2

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/27/2022 4:07 PM

The fourth annual Cocoa Crawl in downtown Aurora is set to take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, as part of the Aurora Downtown organization's First Fridays event.

To participate, patrons must have an official Cocoa Crawl mug and a new button for this year. The button acts as a ticket to the event. Buttons are not required for ages 12 and under.

 

Cocoa Crawl mugs from previous years can be used. However, a new button for $10 will be needed in addition to the mug.

This year, a red to-go mug is available for $18 at the following locations: Aurora Historical Society, Society 57, Renew Salon and Spa, and Wyckwood House.

Participating locations will provide samples of hot cocoa to event participants. Some will offer dairy-free options, and one will have hot cider as an alternative. For more information and a map of participating locations, visit auroradowntown.org.

