Suburban Skyview: After the November election, thousands of campaign signs are collected in a dumpster to be recycled

Campaign signs are made with eye-catching color in mind and thousands of them litter parkways in the suburbs in November.

After this year's election, many were brought to a large dumpster at the Kane County Government Center in Geneva in an effort to recycle them.

In past years, most signs ended up in landfills. The polycarbonate materials used to make them is not quickly biodegradable, says Ivy Klee, sustainability coordinator for Kane County.

So in an effort to help the environment, the dumpster was put in a back corner of a government parking lot and local campaign teams were asked to bring the signs there.

And the red dumpster filled with bright signs on a black parking lot was too much to resist for this drone pilot.

I was lucky the dumpster was in a low corner of the parking lot near the Fox River, where the wind was minimal but the temperature was too. My first old drone battery died in less than a minute because of the cold. I launched with the second battery and quickly maneuvered into position for the photo.

