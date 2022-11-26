Person running on I-355 taken into custody by state police
Updated 11/26/2022 1:03 PM
A person was reported to be running across Interstate 355 near Lemont on Saturday morning before being being taken into custody.
Illinois State Police reported that a District 15 trooper responded to a motorist assist at about 9:53 a.m. Saturday, on northbound Interstate 355, the Veterans Memorial Tollway, near Milepost 11 in Lemont.
A person was running across all lanes of traffic, police said. The trooper approached the person and a physical confrontation occurred.
State Police said the person was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. The trooper also went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
