Merry & bright: Elgin lights city tree to welcome Santa

Santa Claus delivered a little holiday spirit to Elgin Saturday -- much to the joy of waiting children -- and it was just in time for the city's annual tree lighting ceremony in Festival Park.

The tree lighting followed his arrival, and Santa helped Mayor Dave Kaptain flip the switch to illuminate the tree.

The ceremony and Santa's appearance were part of Elgin's monthlong Holly Days celebration, coinciding with Small Business Saturday. City officials hope the events give people a glimpse of what downtown Elgin has to offer.

Holly Days is in its third year and runs throughout December; it includes three Friday holiday markets at The Haight, window art on downtown storefronts, and the Krampus Krawl at bars and restaurants on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Letters to Santa are being collected in a special mailbox in front of the Centre of Elgin until Dec. 16.

For details, visit DowntownElgin.com/HollyDays.