 

Merry & bright: Elgin lights city tree to welcome Santa

      Santa Claus poses for a photo during the annual tree lighting Saturday at Festival Park in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Alya Zelaya, 3, of Elgin gets a hug from Santa Claus during the annual tree lighting Saturday at Festival Park in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Mayor David Kaptain and Santa Claus threw the switch to light the city's tree Saturday at Festival Park in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      The Elgin Fire Department delivered Santa Claus to the city's annual tree lighting Saturday at Festival Park in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/26/2022 7:42 PM

Santa Claus delivered a little holiday spirit to Elgin Saturday -- much to the joy of waiting children -- and it was just in time for the city's annual tree lighting ceremony in Festival Park.

The tree lighting followed his arrival, and Santa helped Mayor Dave Kaptain flip the switch to illuminate the tree.

 

The ceremony and Santa's appearance were part of Elgin's monthlong Holly Days celebration, coinciding with Small Business Saturday. City officials hope the events give people a glimpse of what downtown Elgin has to offer.

Holly Days is in its third year and runs throughout December; it includes three Friday holiday markets at The Haight, window art on downtown storefronts, and the Krampus Krawl at bars and restaurants on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Letters to Santa are being collected in a special mailbox in front of the Centre of Elgin until Dec. 16.

For details, visit DowntownElgin.com/HollyDays.

