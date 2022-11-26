Kavkaz Grill and Bakery in Lake Zurich closed after fire

The Lake Zurich Fire Department, assisted by six other departments, extinguished a fire at the Kavkaz Grill and Bakery on Friday.

At about 4:25 p.m. the Lake Zurich Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire in a business on the 100 block of South Rand Road. One unit in a strip mall had smoke coming from its roof, department officials said.

The first responders saw dark smoke and fire contained to an oven, and after entering the building put the fire out with an extinguisher. There was no further fire in the area, officials said, and the firefighters ventilated the smoke.

The Lake County Department of Health and Lake Zurich Building Department each were notified of the fire, and the bakery will remain closed until an inspection is finished, officials said.

Lake Zurich and Wauconda fire investigators had not determined a cause for the fire by early Saturday afternoon, said Lake Zurich Fire Department Capt. Keith Hohs.

Assisting the Lake Zurich Fire Department were departments from Wauconda, Long Grove, Barrington, Mundelein, Barrington-Countryside and Buffalo Grove. Several other departments were on standby.