Irene Cara, singer of title tracks to 'Flashdance,' 'Fame,' dies at 63, rep says
Updated 11/26/2022 11:57 AM
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer of the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died at age 63, her publicist announced late Friday.
According an ABC-7 report, Cara died in her Florida home of an undisclosed cause.
Her publicist confirmed her death in a news release.
"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," publicist Judith A. Moose wrote, adding that Cara's family has requested privacy.
Click here for the full story at ABC-7.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.