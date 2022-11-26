Irene Cara, singer of title tracks to 'Flashdance,' 'Fame,' dies at 63, rep says

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer of the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died at age 63, her publicist announced late Friday.

According an ABC-7 report, Cara died in her Florida home of an undisclosed cause.

Her publicist confirmed her death in a news release.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," publicist Judith A. Moose wrote, adding that Cara's family has requested privacy.

