Fatal plane crash occurred in woods half-mile from Wonder Lake airport
Updated 11/26/2022 1:59 PM
National Transportation Safety Board officials were on-site Saturday investigating a fatal single-engine plane crash that occurred Friday near Wonder Lake.
The model Extra 300LC air plane crashed around 5:15 p.m. Friday near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake. An NTSB spokesperson said the plane crashed into a wooded area a half-mile east of the airport.
The pilot was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office. The pilot, whose name was not released, was the plane's sole occupant, police said.
The McHenry County sheriff's office anticipated that the McHenry County coroner's office would release further information on the pilot in a report on Monday.
