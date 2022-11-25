Woman charged, released after man fatally shot in Lindenhurst home on Thanksgiving

A Lindenhurst woman faces a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with a fatal shooting at a home Thursday, authorities said.

Kellee M. Holmes, 41, of the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane, appeared in court on the felony charge Friday morning, then was released on a $20,000 personal-recognizance bond, according to a statement from the village of Lindenhurst. She's scheduled to return to court Dec. 15.

According to village officials, a woman placed an emergency call from a home on Crooked Lake Lane at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday to report an accidental shooting. Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man in the garage suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man, whose identity was not released by police, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Lindenhurst officers conducted a preliminary investigation, which included interviews and evidence collection. The case was reviewed with the Lake County state's attorney's office and criminal charges were approved, officials said.