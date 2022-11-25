Wilke Road in Arlington Heights closed for most of the day after truck knocks over traffic lights
A portion of Wilke Road from Euclid Avenue to Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights was closed for most of the day Friday as crews repaired traffic signals knocked down by a semitrailer truck early Friday morning.
Police said the crash occurred about 5 a.m., when the truck attempted to turn right from eastbound Northwest Highway to southbound Wilke at the railroad tracks. The driver misjudged the turn, and the truck's trailer clipped the traffic light pole, police said.
No injures were reported, and no citations were immediately issued.
Wilke was closed in both directions until about 2 p.m., when the northbound lanes reopened. The southbound lanes were reopened Friday evening.
