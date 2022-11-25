Wilke Road in Arlington Heights closed after truck knocks over traffic lights

Traffic signals at Wilke Road and Northwest Highway were knocked over when hit by a truck early Friday morning, police said. The crash led officials to close a stretch of Wilke for much of the day Friday while crews repaired the signals. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

A stretch of Wilke Road in Arlington Heights was closed Friday after a truck driver misjudged a turn at the intersection with Northwest Highway, causing his vehicle's trailer to hit and knock over the traffic signals, police said. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Wilke Road from Euclid Avenue to Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights is expected to be closed for much of the day as crews repair traffic signals knocked down by a semitrailer truck early Friday morning.

Police said the crash occurred about 5 a.m., when the truck attempted to turn right off eastbound Northwest Highway on to southbound Wilke at the railroad tracks. The driver misjudged the turn, and the truck's trailer clipped and knocked down the traffic light pole, police said.

No injures were reported and no citations were immediately issued.