Wilke Road in Arlington Heights closed after truck knocks over traffic lights
Updated 11/25/2022 10:05 AM
Wilke Road from Euclid Avenue to Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights is expected to be closed for much of the day as crews repair traffic signals knocked down by a semitrailer truck early Friday morning.
Police said the crash occurred about 5 a.m., when the truck attempted to turn right off eastbound Northwest Highway on to southbound Wilke at the railroad tracks. The driver misjudged the turn, and the truck's trailer clipped and knocked down the traffic light pole, police said.
No injures were reported and no citations were immediately issued.
