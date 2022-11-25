Pilot killed in plane crash near Wonder Lake airport
Updated 11/25/2022 9:06 PM
A pilot died Friday evening in a single-engine plane crash near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake.
According to the McHenry County sheriff's office, the pilot was the only person aboard the model EA-300LC airplane and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash, which occurred about 5:15 p.m. Friday, is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, the sheriff's office said. The pilot's name was not released Friday night.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.