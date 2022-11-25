Pilot killed in plane crash near Wonder Lake airport

A pilot died Friday evening in a single-engine plane crash near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake.

According to the McHenry County sheriff's office, the pilot was the only person aboard the model EA-300LC airplane and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash, which occurred about 5:15 p.m. Friday, is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, the sheriff's office said. The pilot's name was not released Friday night.