Naper Settlement presenting display of historic catalogs and toys

Naper Settlement is presenting a history of the holiday season through an collection of vintage toys and images from 20th century catalogs.

The museum's new exhibit, "The Wish List: A Season of Holiday Catalog Dreams," is sponsored by Ron and Claudia Stenger and will be open to the public through Jan. 6.

Admission to the downtown Naperville museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children ages 4 to 12. Naperville residents, children under 4 and members receive free admission.

More information can be found at NaperSettlement.org/Exhibits.

In addition to the historic catalog images, handmade wooden toys, early 20th century children's instruments, dolls and more will be on display. Vintage toy commercials will be playing in one of the exhibit galleries.