 

Metra board member sought for Lake Count

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/25/2022 10:01 AM

Lake County is looking for qualified candidates to replace Norm Carlson on the Metra board of directors.

Carlson, who was appointed to the commuter rail agency board in April 2013, has announced his retirement effective Dec. 15. The 11-member Metra board represents the six-county Chicago metropolitan area and meets once a month discuss various matters. The Metra representative will be appointed by the Lake County Board chair with consent of the full board.

 

Directors can't work at any transportation agency, or any state, county, municipality or other unit of local government.

Interested residents can email a resume, letter of interest and any supporting material to countyboard@lakecountyil.gov, or mail to Lake County Board Chair, 18 N. County St., Waukegan, 60085 by Dec. 16.

