Man charged with possession of stolen car in Bartlett after pursuit

An investigation into a vehicle abandoned in the middle of a Bartlett road led to an extensive search and eventual arrest of a Joliet man Wednesday, authorities said.

Jkari Untae Jones, 25, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice and having no valid driver's license, Bartlett police said. He also had three outstanding warrants for assault and burglary, according to police.

At about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Bartlett police began investigating a 2007 Toyota Camry found in the middle of the roadway near Route 59 and Smith Road. The car had been reported stolen from the Brewster Creek Shopping Center in the 800 block of South Route 59, police said.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as Jones, who ran toward the area of Smith Road and Route 59 in neighboring West Chicago.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office, DuPage County Forest Preserve Police Department and West Chicago Police Department deployed drones, Illinois State Police deployed its aircraft, and the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and Kane County Sheriff's Office deployed canine units to locate Jones.

After an extensive search, Jones was located and arrested, police said. A judge ordered him held on $10,000 bond, and he remained in custody at the DuPage County jail Friday pending a Dec. 19 court date.