Man charged with DUI, fleeing after hit-and-run in Bartlett

A Hampshire man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident after a reported hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Bartlett, police said.

Juan P. Cruz Castillo, 20, also is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and was issued traffic citations for disobeying a traffic control device and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

According to Bartlett police, officers were sent to investigate a hit-and-run crash in the area of Lake Street and Park Boulevard at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

During the investigation, an officer saw a 2014 Nissan Sentra that matched the description of the vehicle that left the scene of the crash, police said. An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop after the vehicle disregarded the traffic control device at Lake Street and Park Boulevard, but the driver turned north on Valley Lane and fled, police said.

The driver then got out of the moving vehicle and ran, but was taken into custody after being located hiding near a retention pond, according to police.

Cruz Castillo was released on a $3,000 individual bond and is scheduled to appear in Cook County court Dec. 12.