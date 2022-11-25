Glenbard Parent Series continues with 'Zen Parenting'

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present "Zen Parenting: Caring for Ourselves and Our Children in an Unpredictable World" with social worker and author Cathy Cassani Adams, during two Zoom webinars at noon and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Go to glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to the two webinars.

Adams is a licensed clinical social worker who teaches in the sociology department at Dominican University and Elmhurst University. She is the author of several books, including "The Power of Self-Aware Parenting."

Adams and her husband, Todd, host Zen Parenting Radio, a kids and family podcast. They are also the creators of the Zen Parenting Conference.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, send an email to Gilda Ross, Glenbard High School District 87's student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.