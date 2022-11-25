Des Plaines library offering one-on-one career counseling sessions

The Des Plaines Public Library will host virtual career and job counseling sessions the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The one-on-one sessions will be held over Zoom between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The event, open to adults, will allow participants to meet with a career expert for help with preparing a resume, cover letter writing, interviewing skills, job searching or reviewing a LinkedIn profile.

The event is funded by the Friends of the Library. Call (847) 376-2841 to register.