Des Plaines library offering one-on-one career counseling sessions
Updated 11/25/2022 10:00 AM
The Des Plaines Public Library will host virtual career and job counseling sessions the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The one-on-one sessions will be held over Zoom between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The event, open to adults, will allow participants to meet with a career expert for help with preparing a resume, cover letter writing, interviewing skills, job searching or reviewing a LinkedIn profile.
The event is funded by the Friends of the Library. Call (847) 376-2841 to register.
