 

Arlington Heights is all aglow for the holidays

  • Holiday lights shine Friday during the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony at North School Park.

      Holiday lights shine Friday during the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony at North School Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comRemi Nerwin, 2, of Arlington Heights stands by the tree Friday while attending the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony with her parents, Laura and Nick, at North School Park.

    Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comRemi Nerwin, 2, of Arlington Heights stands by the tree Friday while attending the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony with her parents, Laura and Nick, at North School Park.

  • The Hersey High School Dickens Carolers sing before the start of the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony Friday at North School Park.

      The Hersey High School Dickens Carolers sing before the start of the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony Friday at North School Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the park district's Vibe dance group perform prior to the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony Friday at North School Park.

      Members of the park district's Vibe dance group perform prior to the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony Friday at North School Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/26/2022 7:23 AM

Arlington Heights flipped the switch on its holiday tree Friday at North School Park.

The park district's Vibe dance group and Hersey High School's Dickens Carolers performed at the event. A trolley made loops between North School Park and Harmony Park.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 