Arlington Heights all aglow
Updated 11/25/2022 6:46 PM
Arlington Heights flipped the switch on its holiday tree Friday at North School Park.
The park district's Vibe dance group and Hersey High School's Dickens Carolers performed at the event. A trolley made loops between North School Park and Harmony Park.
