Arlington Heights all aglow

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comRemi Nerwin, 2, of Arlington Heights stands by the tree Friday while attending the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony with her parents, Laura and Nick, at North School Park.

Arlington Heights flipped the switch on its holiday tree Friday at North School Park.

The park district's Vibe dance group and Hersey High School's Dickens Carolers performed at the event. A trolley made loops between North School Park and Harmony Park.