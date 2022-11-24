 

Waukegan strip mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

 
Waukegan police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday at a strip mall that killed one and injured two others.

Police responded at 6:20 p.m. to a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. When officers arrived, they found three shooting victims who were transported to hospitals for treatment, police said.

 

A male in his 20s from North Chicago died Thursday morning from injuries sustained in the shooting. The two other shooting victims -- a male in his 30s from North Chicago and a male in his 30s from Waukegan -- are in stable condition, police said.

Police said multiple rounds were fired while the three men were in the parking lot. No one was shot in any of the strip mall stores, police said.

Police are not releasing the number of shell casings recovered at the scene and no one is in custody for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Waukegan Police Department tip line at (847) 360-9001. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.

