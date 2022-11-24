Two boys die after falling into icy pond in Palatine

Two young boys rescued Wednesday afternoon after falling into an icy pond in Palatine have died in the hospital, police said.

Palatine police and firefighters responded about 3:30 p.m. to reports that a group of juveniles had fallen into a pond on the 800 block of West Panorama Drive in the Clayson apartment complex near Quentin Road.

Witnesses watched helplessly as fire department divers mounted a frantic search for the boys.

"I don't know, like a feeling I never felt in my life, like seeing two kids like that, going through that type of stuff," Deandre Boatman told ABC 7 Chicago.

Boatman said he heard a woman at the apartment complex screaming.

"We ran out the house, we looked to the left, and we just see two kids like trying to gasp for air, trying to come up out the water," he said.

Boatman told ABC 7 his brother-in-law and the mother of the two boys tried to get to the children but the ice was too thin and the water too cold.

Witnesses told the TV station that one of the boys, who was 4 years old, was under water for about 10 minutes before rescue divers found him. They said the older boy, who was 6 years old, was under water for about 20 minutes.

The 4-year-old was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday. The 6-year-old was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead at 3:54 a.m. Thursday.

Palatine police continue to investigate their deaths.