Palatine toy drive runs through Dec. 12
Updated 11/24/2022 7:55 PM
The Palatine Police and Fire Benevolent Association is partnering with the Marine Corps' Toys-For-Tots program by collecting toys in and around the Palatine area during the holiday season.
The toy drive runs through Dec. 12.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in collection boxes located at village hall, 200 E. Wood St.; the police department headquarters, 595 N. Hicks Road; and the Colfax Street Fire Station, 39 E. Colfax St.
