Inaugural Greater Elgin Sing-Along of Handel's Messiah set for Dec. 2
Updated 11/24/2022 1:03 PM
Volunteers from numerous local organizations are preparing for the inaugural Greater Elgin Sing-Along of Handel's Messiah.
The free event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theater.
The Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Judson University Civic Orchestra will join with the Judson University Choir, Larkin High School Concert Choir, Midwest Opera Theater, COTC Presbyterian -- Hoffman Estates, First Congregational UCC Elgin, Immanuel Lutheran -- Crystal Lake, and Westminster Presbyterian Church to perform favorite sections of Handel's Messiah.
Reservations are required at www.ElginSing-AlongMessiah.org.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.