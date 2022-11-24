Inaugural Greater Elgin Sing-Along of Handel's Messiah set for Dec. 2

Volunteers from numerous local organizations are preparing for the inaugural Greater Elgin Sing-Along of Handel's Messiah.

The free event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theater.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Judson University Civic Orchestra will join with the Judson University Choir, Larkin High School Concert Choir, Midwest Opera Theater, COTC Presbyterian -- Hoffman Estates, First Congregational UCC Elgin, Immanuel Lutheran -- Crystal Lake, and Westminster Presbyterian Church to perform favorite sections of Handel's Messiah.

Reservations are required at www.ElginSing-AlongMessiah.org.