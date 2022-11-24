Holiday craft fair Saturday in Hawthorn Woods

A holiday craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the village barn, 2 Lagoon Drive (off Old McHenry Road east of Quentin Road), in Hawthorn Woods.

There is no admission charge. Unique and handcrafted items for the holiday gift list will be available from more than two dozen vendors. Available items include knit hats, soaps, lotions, dog treats, pottery, ornaments and candles and more.

Visit https://www.vhw.org/430/Holiday-Craft-Fair for a list of vendors and additional information.