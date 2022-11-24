Aurora mother thanks officers for their water rescue of son, caught on video

Two police officers rescue a boy who had walked onto a partially frozen pond to retrieve a football, as well as a woman who had gone in to try to rescue him, Wednesday near their home. Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

An Aurora woman was able to celebrate Thanksgiving with her 9-year-old son Thursday thanks to two police officers who kept him from drowning.

The boy, who was trying to retrieve his football, fell through ice on a retention pond just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and had to be pulled out by police. A woman who went in after the boy also had to be rescued, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

"I thought my son was not going to be able to be here to see Thanksgiving," the mother said in a video shared by Aurora police, who did not identify her. "I want to thank all the people who rescued him." Multiple officers deployed water rescue kits and two officers swam out into the pond to help the boy and the woman.

The boy, also not identified, was taken to an area hospital and later released once his condition stabilized. The woman was treated at the scene and released, police said.

The two officers who swam out to rescue the boy sustained minor injuries. They were treated and released from a hospital.

Aurora police also gave the boy a new football.