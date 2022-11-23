Two robbed by gunman outside Rivers Casino

A gunman robbed two people in a parking lot outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines just after midnight Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the robber approached the victims, displayed a handgun and demanded their jewelry and other belongings.

The offender was described as a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He was last seen headed south through the parking lot, police said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video.