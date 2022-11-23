Two boys hospitalized after falling into Palatine pond

Two boys were hospitalized Wednesday after falling into a pond in Palatine, according to the Palatine Police Department.

At 3:31 p.m., Palatine police and firefighters responded to reports that a group of juveniles had fallen into a pond on the 800 block of West Panorama Drive.

Firefighters pulled two boys from the water. The boys were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Police said the case remains under investigation.