Tree lighting, WinterFest upcoming in downtown Mundelein
Updated 11/23/2022 10:50 AM
An inaugural WinterFest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mundelein village hall, 300 Circle Plaza.
A huge tree and Santa's Cottage will greet visitors to the festival. Activities include ice sculpting demonstrations, food trucks, kiddie train rides, live entertainment, Princesses Elsa and Anna with Olaf, a letters to Santa writing station and more.
The Mundelein Arts Commission will present the 60-minute play, "A Christmas Carol" inside village hall at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
WinterFest will be preceded Friday, Dec. 2 by the annual tree lighting and fireworks from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event features a DJ, live stage entertainment, hot chocolate and more.
Visit https://www.mundelein.org/ for further details.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.