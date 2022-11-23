Tree lighting, WinterFest upcoming in downtown Mundelein

An inaugural WinterFest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mundelein village hall, 300 Circle Plaza.

A huge tree and Santa's Cottage will greet visitors to the festival. Activities include ice sculpting demonstrations, food trucks, kiddie train rides, live entertainment, Princesses Elsa and Anna with Olaf, a letters to Santa writing station and more.

The Mundelein Arts Commission will present the 60-minute play, "A Christmas Carol" inside village hall at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

WinterFest will be preceded Friday, Dec. 2 by the annual tree lighting and fireworks from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event features a DJ, live stage entertainment, hot chocolate and more.

Visit https://www.mundelein.org/ for further details.