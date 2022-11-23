Teen get-together Dec. 2 at Fremont Public Library

Teens can enjoy games and pizza in a free gathering Friday, Dec. 2, at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.

The get-together is set to run from 4 to 5 p.m. at the library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road.

Register by noon Friday so staffers know how much pizza to order. The event is geared toward teens in grades 6 through 12.

To register, visit fremontlibrary.org/events.