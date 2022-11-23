Teen get-together Dec. 2 at Fremont Public Library
Updated 11/23/2022 2:44 PM
Teens can enjoy games and pizza in a free gathering Friday, Dec. 2, at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
The get-together is set to run from 4 to 5 p.m. at the library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road.
Register by noon Friday so staffers know how much pizza to order. The event is geared toward teens in grades 6 through 12.
To register, visit fremontlibrary.org/events.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.