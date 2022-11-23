 

Southbound Route 53 reopens after crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/23/2022 9:14 AM

The southbound lanes of Route 53 between Euclid Avenue and Kirchoff Road have reopened after an early morning crash.

The crash was reported just after 7:45 a.m., according to traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.

 

There has been no word yet on the number of vehicles involved and the extent of any injuries.

