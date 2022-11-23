Southbound Route 53 reopens after crash
Updated 11/23/2022 9:14 AM
The southbound lanes of Route 53 between Euclid Avenue and Kirchoff Road have reopened after an early morning crash.
The crash was reported just after 7:45 a.m., according to traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.
There has been no word yet on the number of vehicles involved and the extent of any injuries.
